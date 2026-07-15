The reason Cam and Jayden get paid a lot less than the others on Quarterback

Cam Ward and Jayden Daniels are on season three of Quarterback and get paid so much less compared to their co-star Baker Mayfield. So, what’s the real reason why Cam and Jayden get paid so much less than Baker Mayfield?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield)

The reason why Cam and Jayden get paid only $8 million and Baker gets paid $30 million is because of the Rookie Wage Scale. It’s a strict, slot-based pay structure that was established in the 2011 Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).

Before 2011, rookies could negotiate massive contracts without ever playing in the NFL. This was super risky for the NFL teams because these were unproven players who often held out for a really high salary. This left little money left for other players’ contracts.

Prior to the wage scale, rookies were often out-earning established veterans. This seems totally unfair, as they hadn’t even played in NFL yet and proved themselves and that they were worth the ridiculously high salary. This adjusted framework forces teams to save money on rookies so they can pay what the veterans actually deserve.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cameron Ward (@camward)

How long does this pay scale last for rookies? While a player is generally only considered a rookie for their first season in the NFL, under the leagues’s CBA it can last longer. Their initial rookie contract can span up to three or four years, with a potential fifth-year option for first-round draft picks.

So, since Jayden joined the Washington Commanders in 2023, his four-year rookie contract ends after the 2027 season. But, the team holds a fifth year option for the 2028 season since he was a first round pick.

And it’s basically the same with Cam since he joined a year later compared to Jayden. His contract with the Tennessee Titans will end after the 2028 season, and his contract also has an option for a fifth year.

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