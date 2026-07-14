Wait, does this prove Love Island USA’s Melanie and Sincere are already having issues?

Love Island season eight finalists Melanie and Sincere just left the villa but many people think they already have issues after viewers noticed one concerning sign.

It’s an understatement to say Melanie and Sincere had a rollercoaster of a journey in the Love Island villa. From secret connections with bombshells to a very heartbreaking movie night, Melanie and Sincere making it to the top four was a surprise for a lot of people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MELANIE MORENO ♱ (@melanieelisa)

During the finale, Sincere’s family livestreamed their reactions and made comments some Love Island viewers found offensive. Sincere’s cousin can be heard comparing Carl and Aniya to Shrek and Fiona, saying Aniya was “clingy”. They also called Trinity and Bryan “fake love” after they came in first place.

Since leaving the villa, the final four have had their phones back. They’ve been interacting with fan content, from Kayda reposting TikToks to Carl replying to comments. But the part everyone cares about is who is following who, and it’s led to some questions about what’s going on with the friendships outside of the villa.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sincere (@sincere.rhea)

Many people have noticed that although Sincere follows Melanie, she hasn’t returned the favour. She’s followed the other girls in the core four – Kayda, Trinity and Aniya. Obviously, not following someone on social media doesn’t necessarily mean there’s bad blood, but as they finished Love Island as a couple, it’s interesting that Melanie hasn’t returned the favour.

She’s been active on Instagram through it all, sharing Trinity’s statement to her story. Besides following some of the villa boys and Aniya, Sincere hasn’t posted anything on socials. Aniya notably followed the athlete back, which isn’t surprising, as they were friends in the villa.

Some people think their tension might be due to the comments Sincere’s family made about her close friends, Trinity and Aniya, but nothing’s been confirmed yet.

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