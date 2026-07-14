Here’s ‘proof’ Bryce was asked to go on Love Island USA twice, as his friend exposes texts

Bryce Alakai was apparently asked to go on Love Island USA twice before he agreed to go on the show. Not only has the man gone on to win season eight, he’s won all of us over with his love for Trinity. His friend has now shared ‘proof’ he was reached out to in the past.

Max Cohensen, one of Bryce’s friends, made a video saying he “remembers this convo with my boy Bryce,” which appears to show him revealing he’s “been asked to go on Love Island again,” before adding, “lol I’d do it if you did it.” He claims it took place in March.

Wait, Bryce was asked TWICE to be on love island . This is his friend “exposing” a convo that had back in MARCH 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/eqll0qGDsf — Ali SAYS NO TO BLACK LOVE (@TalksWithAli) July 13, 2026

He responded to Bryce with, “Lmaooo no way. They reached out again?” Well, it looks like Bryce certainly pondered on it and changed his mind. Max is a model and actor, who appeared in his first commercial recently, following in the footsteps of his newly-famous pal.

Max called the texts “subtle foreshadowing” and shared a photo of them hanging out as proof they’re actually friends. Max is working with the same modelling agency as Bryce’s co-star, Dylan Wrona, at Wilhelmina Models, which are mentioned in both of their Instagram bios.

One person said, “the casting people knew what they were doing chasing his presence on the show,” while other people think it was fate that he didn’t say yes until Trinity was on the show. Some are now hoping that his friend Max gets approved for season nine!

Since the show wrapped up and he and Trinity were announced as the winners, they’ve shared a photo of them on their first date in the villa. He wrote a heart emoji while Trinity captioned it with: “My lover.” They’re the cutest, and I hope they stay together.

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