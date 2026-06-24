Meet Dylan from Love Island USA’s Casa Amor, who moved his entire life to pursue modelling job

Dylan has just waltzed into the Love Island USA villa hoping to steal someone’s girl. He’s part of the new Casa Amor boys, and it turns out he’s doing pretty well on the outside world already. No doubt his modelling agent may have played a part in getting him on the show.

He secured a modelling deal with Wilhelmina Models in March 2024, and it looks like it was only up from there. Dylan has since been working in Los Angeles and then with Select Models in Chicago, has travelled to 12 countries, and is now on Love Island USA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan (@dylan_wrona)

Dylan uprooted to California to pursue his modelling dreams, and to be fair, has since worked with major brands like Athletic Brewing, Fair Harbor, Moet & Chandon, Calvin Klein, Dicks Sporting Goods – who gave him his second modelling campaign – and Buckle.

He can somehow lift 100kg dumbbells, and clearly spends most of his time either behind a camera or in the gym. Essentially, you could say Dylan has been preparing for the villa his entire life, having graduated from university in April 2024 in Arizona.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan (@dylan_wrona)

Dylan wrote: “Bittersweet goodbyes to the serendipitous moments, affable friends, and intuitive professors. Man did it fly by, but I’m looking forward to the next chapter of my life, wherever it may take me.” But even before then, he was doing modelling work!

In December 2025, he said: “This year I took a risk, moved to California to pursue my dream of modelling. I have had so many new and cool experiences, met lots of new friends, changed hair styles, and developed my own network. Taking the risk has changed my life.”

Most of the time though, career-aside, he’s actually just hanging out with the lads, whether that’s a holiday to Portugal or celebrating St Patrick’s Day in Ireland. He also loves to play golf (what man doesn’t at this point?) and is actually besties with Jeremiah Brown.

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