Meet Amora Cacheé Robinson, the first bombshell to enter Casa Amor on Love Island USA

Woah, I bet the Love Island casting team were buzzing when they found a girl called Amora for Casa Amor. She might quite the entrance in a rather flammable-looking firefighter outfit. Amora didn’t faff about, but started off by kissing both Zach and Bryce. So, what does Amora get up to when she’s not making girls scream on Love Island? Here’s an extensive look.

Amora lives in Georgia

Amora Cacheé Robinson from Love Island USA season eight is 21 years old. She’s from Miami, but moved to Atlanta for college.

She goes to art school

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amora Cacheé💕 (@amoracachee)



Amora studies fashion marketing and management at Savannah College of Art and Design in Atlanta. Her minor is in advertising and branding.

According to her braggy portfolio, Amora is “skilled in brand identity, social concepting, and presentation strategy, with a proven ability to lead teams, collaborate cross-functionally, and translate brand legacy into contemporary digital narratives.” No clue what that means.

While at uni, Amora participates in a Music Club, the Oasis Bible Club and the Black Student Association.

Oh, of course she models

Are we shocked when she has a face card like this? Amora is one of the many, many Love Island USA season eight cast members to have a side hustle as a model. Amora has experience as a runway model, not just posing for ads.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amora Cacheé💕 (@amoracachee)

She wore Coconut Bikini at Fort Lauderdale Swim Week in 2023, and Steele Swallow Bikini at Atlanta Swim Week in 2024. Amora showed off more swimwear in spring 2025 at the Turks and Caicos Islands Fashion Week Show. In May 2025, Amora walked the runway for a designer called Sara Xuereb, and appeared in Vogue. Maybe this experience will help her strut about in bikinis in the Love Island villa? Amora did have a brand deal with Pretty Little Thing in 2023, too.

Amora does work for a charity

Since January 2026, Amora has made social media content for non-profit organisation called Erin’s Hope for Friends. The charity runs a club to help young people with autism connect and make friends.

What’s Amora’s Instagram?

If you’re bored while watching TV and fancy scrolling through her socials, then here are Amora’s Instagram, TikTok and YouTube.

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