Wait, one year the entire Love Island USA villa was randomly on a rooftop terrace in Vegas?!

This just feels so wrong to look at

I’m already thoroughly enjoying the new season of Love Island USA, but as a newer viewer I was genuinely shocked to see the drastic measures they had to take during the pandemic.

In a statement that might show my age, it was a post on Facebook that alerted me to the fact that for season two of Love Island back in 2020 the villa wasn’t located on a tropical island at all but instead on a rooftop in Las Vegas?!

Yep, that’s right – the Islanders villas was located in The Cromwell Hotel in Las Vegas with the rooftop bar area getting remade into the set for the show, complete with pool and palm trees at all. The change in location was due to the pandemic, with the Islanders having to live in their own “bubble” for quarantine purposes.

The rooftop was a mere 25,000 square feet and was bang in the middle of Las Vegas overlooking the strip, which overall gave off a slightly uncanny vibe.

The terrace also included a pool, a secret jacuzzi, two dressing rooms, a gym, a big bedroom, a kitchen and of course, the iconic firepit. And the show made full use of the hotel, with some of their dates even taking place in the casino. Can’t tell if it’s iconic or slightly cursed.

And really the Islanders got their money’s worth as a normal room during high season goes for $600 per night, so given some of there were for six weeks it’s a bit of a steal!

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