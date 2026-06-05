The real reason this year’s Love Island USA is disgustingly raunchy compared to old seasons

Love Island USA has become so raunchy that it’s almost disturbing, from three people kissing in a bed to slurpy sounds during smooching challenges. It’s got to the point where even OnlyFans creators are getting overwhelmed by the scenes, but there’s a reason it’s worse.

Basically, when the show moved from CBS to Peacock, everything became a lot more intimate and raunchy because it was no longer being shown on cable tv. Technically, it just means it was allowed to show the kisses and intimacy, so they didn’t bother editing the scenes out.

People are blaming regulations like Ofcom for the differences between the USA and UK shows. Someone said: “If the UK one did even half of what is on the USA version, Ofcom would have a field day, it’s the British public’s fault that we have a more toned down version.”

this is my first time watching love island usa and my jaw is on the floor rn. i am a loyal love island uk stan and the way everyone is kissing in this first episode has me speechless — lay 🍒 (@cowboylikelay) June 4, 2026

There’s also rumours that the production team are editing the kissing scenes to make them appear longer. Ofcom’s rules for on-screen kissing and intimacy are primarily governed by the Broadcasting Code, and are allowed after 9pm, as long as it’s not “excessively graphic.”

Peacock allows for much racier intimacy, cursing, and adult themes than standard broadcast television. In 2025, a production source claimed to The U.S. Sun, “This season is just wild. The sex has gotten out of control. It’s like that’s all some of them are thinking about.

“There are no boundaries – they’ll do it anywhere, even in the communal beds. A lot of them have zero shame, and it’s clear they’re pushing the limits of what’s ever been shown.” The insider said the intimacy is “unmanageable” and “tensions are rising among production.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.