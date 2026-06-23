Amid the ‘French fries’ confusion, what do all the raunchy Love Island USA codewords mean?

If you have a delicate sensibility I would advise clicking away from this article now as by the end of it you’ll be fully versed in all the dirtiest Love Island USA codewords, including the now infamous “French fries.”

What does ‘French fries’ really mean on Love Island USA?

During Love Island USA, Kenzie and Trinity were chatting away about French fries, with Trinity saying she “wants some French fries,” while Kenzie asked her, “Why don’t you try it out? Have you been doing nothing?” Trinity then admitted, “It was one little French fry.” So what the heck does that actually mean?

Well, brace yourselves as according to the Urban Dictionary, a dirty French fry is slang for when you have “doggy s*x with a female, you put a finger in her bottom, remove it, and then put it in her mouth.” I feel ill. However, given the context of their conversation it seems more likely that they’re actually talking about f*ngering. I hope they are at least.

What did journey mean last season?

You might remember Huda and others talking about having a “journey” last season, and yes as expected it was a codeword for intimacy. Hannah Fields confirmed to Us Weekly after the show: “We had a code name for intimacy. We would say, ‘How was your journey? What was this journey like?'”

Across the pond on Love Island UK there have been a ton of fun codewords over the years, including the infamous “Do Bits Society”, as well as comparing different levels of intimacy to a breakfast with a full English being the pinnacle. Honestly who needs the Secret Service when you’ve got this level of secrecy going on!

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