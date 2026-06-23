Outlast: The Jungle’s Ben reveals the decent amount they were each given to buy gear with

Um, Outlast: The Jungle is genuinely getting more intriguing by the minute, because it turns out they were each given a pretty decent pay for going on the show. Ben revealed how they were each given a stipend to buy survival gear – unlike other Netflix reality shows.

During an Instagram Q&A, someone asked Ben if they get paid to go on the show. He replied, “You get a stipend at the beginning to purchase gear, it’s like £2,000, and you get a free flight to central America and they put you up in a hotel out there.”

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“You get a crazy experience, there’s no way you could get that without the show. Helicopters aren’t cheap, you’re out there surviving, that excitement is very genuine, the experience is worth every penny,” Ben added, revealing just how amazing the experience is.

For shows like Love Is Blind, you get paid even more, but obviously you don’t need to buy gear. Perhaps you just need clothes to style yourself in each day, with some contestants claiming they had to spend loads on outfits during filming, which aren’t subsidised.

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LIB stars get $5,000 for the initial ten days of filming, an additional $2,500 for the getaway vacation, $3,000 to $1,500 per week for the period of filming with their partner in the real world, a $1,000 bonus for walking down the aisle, and an extra $1,500 for the reunion.

As for Outlast: The Jungle, Ben said he “doesn’t do well in the heat and slept poorly every night,” and revealed the producers intentionally keep everybody separate until they meet for the cameras. The crews also leave at night, but set up cameras by each of the camps.

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