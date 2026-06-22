Where all the Outlast: The Jungle contestants are now, from Ben to Leiya

Looks like one guy went back to his old job

From Leiya to Ben, there’s a whole bunch of Outlast: the Jungle contestants now trying to adapt to normal life since filming. It’s been a year since it all actually happened, so let’s see where they all are now and how they managed to resume to daily routines afterwards.

Leiya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leiya Pillitteri (@leiya_p)

Leiya has been hanging outdoors a lot, and even called out Nikki and Maddy’s behaviour as “mean and unnecessary”. She’s been fishing a lot, going for bike rides with her dog, and of course, working on her tattoo business, so it’s clear to see she’s thriving!

Ben

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ben Orndorff (@restlessben)

Ben has been hiking mountains, snowboarding and continuing to work in his garden. In the last few months, he’s been sharing pics back in his federal uniform, which he had previously left to go travelling. He often shares updates on his gym journey, as well!

Nikki

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Hru (@nikkihru)

Nikki has continued to act in different shows since winning alongside Maddy. She’s also been working out, practised boxing, and taken part in lots of photoshoots. Based in Los Angeles now, she wrote, “2025 was such an incredible ride, and I cannot wait for 2026.”

Maddy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddy Wasmer (@maddy.hunts)

Maddy Jones works as a photographer and hunts animals. To be honest, that hasn’t changed much since winning the show. She’s also been practising archery, going fishing, and travelling. She wrote, “This year was a little different for me. A lot of traveling, a lot of filming.”

Halle

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halle cooley (@hallejolene)

Halle said she “will forever beat myself up for not making it to the end.” But to keep her distracted, she’s been creating content for TikTok and Instagram, working with brands, looking after her horses and working at her family stables. Wholesome vibes only.

Brett

Brett has stayed pretty private since the show, and had a baby on the way at the time of filming. He has revealed he “had a blast” on Outlast: The Jungle and said: “I really live in yall head rent free 😂😂can’t believe yall let a character on a tv show get to yall like this.”

Wes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @wes_saunders88

Wes has been hitting back at backlash for days. He recently wrote, “Real life speaks much louder than the internet. I signed up for a crazy experience in the jungle that most people would never try🦎🌴 🌊 Which is why it’s easy to ignore 99% of people’s opinions 🤣.”

Braxton

Amid backlash over his treatment of some of the women, Braxton shared a series of photos hanging out with the female crew who worked on the show. Braxton also wrote, “Forever grateful for this experience and all the love I have in my life 💜.” He blames it on the editing.

Sean

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Jacobs MS CSCS | Strength • Movement • Longevity (@seanjacobs901)

Sean has been recovering from his injuries, after he fainted face-first into boiling water on the show. He’s been working on his own businesses, which involves running a fitness gym, and going travelling with his wife, who runs a company alongside him.

Sarah

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SPAZZY (@sarahawad_)

Sarah is now a graduate of Queens University, which happened halfway through filming. She’s still besties with Nikki, has been going travelling in San Diego, partying with her friends and cutting coconuts open – a little bit like she had to do on the show.

Dave

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David (@davececchini)

Dave sadly had to put two of his rescue dogs down in the last year, which “was the worst thing I’ve ever had to deal with emotionally.” He’s since got a golden doodle in his life, who he regularly goes exploring and hiking with, and has been doing outdoorsy things, obvs.

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