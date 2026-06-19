Outlast: The Jungle’s Leiya speaks out after the winners cut her from their team in the final

The ending of Outlast: The Jungle on Netflix was super tense. During the final challenge, Maddy Jones and Nikki Hru chose to vote their new campmate Leiya Pillitteri off Team Alpha. They argued that Leiya wasn’t keeping up with them during the hike. This decision worked out for Maddy and Nikki, as they went on to win the show and bag $500,000 each. But, many Netflix viewers were left wondering what Leiya must have felt about all this. Now, Leiya has finally spoken out about the final of Outlast: The Jungle… and her response is really something.

So, a Netflix viewer asked Ben Orndorff during an Insta Q&A: “How do you feel about Leiya being voted out in the last stretch?”

Leiya reshared Ben’s lengthy response to her own Instagram story. In the clip, Ben says: “I got to tell you, I think that really is bullsh*t. Because, I can tell you, without a shadow of a doubt, that in the challenge where they had to make fire with a ferro rod then shoot the target with the bow, if Maddy and Nikki didn’t have Leiya, they would not have gotten the fire started. And all they did was sit there and yell at her.

“But I can tell you, because that’s what I was doing behind the scenes to keep things going – the survival stuff that they didn’t know how to do. Maddy’s a nasty shot with a bow. Nikki… I don’t think has any valuable skills, except for just b*tching at people and talking behind their backs.”

Leiya then added her own response above the clip, and it’s really something. She wrote: “Both teammates had told me they didn’t know how to make fire. I simply stepped up to contribute in a team, never said I was an expert. Not sure why they went against that in the confessional.”

She inserted a broken heart emoji, and continued: “If I wasn’t there they would’ve lost, but speaking so badly about me instead of being appreciative was just so mean and unnecessary.”

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