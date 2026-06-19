Outlast: The Jungle’s Sarah shares theory on why the men from Team Charlie kept hating on her

Clearly, the toughest element of the wilderness to survive isn’t the weather, or the wild animals, or the lack of food… it’s patronising men. Many Netflix viewers have called out how the men from Team Charlie on Outlast: The Jungle treated the women on their team, Sarah and Leiya. Sarah has now spoken about why she reckons the men from Team Charlie were not her fans.

Sarah doesn’t seem to have much love for her campmates from Team Charlie. On her Instagram story, she called them “the absolute worst f**king team”. Sarah also said: “Anyone who thinks it was just editing… I swear, it was ten times worse than what people even see. I just want to leave it at that, you know, I don’t want to give it any of my attention. Everybody watched the same season.”

During a Q&A session on Instagram, an Outlast viewer asked Sarah: “Why was [Camp] Charlie so hostile to you, when you legit did everything?”

She responded: “I think there has to be an odd man out. There has to be a black sheep. And, I was an easy target. Even building the entire bamboo bed, at one point in time I put a piece underneath everyone’s feet and I slept on the ends, so I let them all sleep on the bed and I slept beneath their feet.

“So, I don’t know what it is. Insecure men?”

Elsewhere, Sarah went into more detail about the dynamics between her and Wes. “He tried to intimidate me,” she said, “but you couldn’t see, because the trees were in the way, but I was looking right back at him, you know? I might be 5’5″, but I was like a giraffe up in his face too. So, if you’re going to get in my face, I’m going to get in your face. I was just holding my ground, because I can’t really, what, get on my tippy-toes?”

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The men from Team Charlie don’t seem to have warmed up to Sarah since they all participated in Outlast: The Jungle. In an Instagram video, Braxton went into detail about the tensions among Team Charlie. He said: “I had to choose a side, and I do not regret the side that I chose, because Sarah was a basket case.”

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