Has Casa Amor bombshell Alannah Keyser been removed from Love Island USA after slur video?

Love Island USA Casa Amor bombshell Alannah Keyser has faced backlash after a video of her allegedly saying a slur resurfaced after she first entered the villa last night, but has she been removed from the villa?

A 10 second video from her Snapchat account was posted to X last night following a night out she had in Miami. In the clip she’s seen singing along to a song whilst using the N-word whilst at what appears to be an afterparty. Whilst the video has not been confirmed by Alannah herself, the woman in the video looks like her, with her writing the caption on the video, “Alannah’s Friday in Miami.”

Another user on X also claimed that she’d also used the slur on another occasion, as they posted a screenshot of a TikTok comment allegedly left by Love Island USA Casa Amor bombshell Alannah Keyser. The comment dated back to 98 weeks ago, with the screenshot appearing to show that she deliberately spelt the word Nigerian in such a way as to include the slur in it.

Has Casa Amor bombshell Alannah Keyser been removed from Love Island USA villa after slur video?

Whilst there are reports from Google AI that she has been removed from the villa, these are currently unverified and currently false. Whilst it is likely that she will be removed from the villa today, there has currently been no official announcement. It looks like the AI has mistaken the backlash and viewers wanting her to be removed as an official announcement when that is not currently the case.

This is the second time a Love Island USA contestant has been alleged to have used a slur in a resurfaced video this season.

Love Island USA cast member Vasana Montgomery was axed from Love Island USA just days before its set to air. The news came just two days after the season eight cast was officially announced, with a video of her seemingly using a racial slur was shared online.

In the video, she’s shown using the n-word on two different occasions. In one, she says, “knock knock n****” whilst playing a shooting game at an arcade. In the other she’s rapping along to a song whilst using it. Both videos were posted to private accounts prior to the cast announcement, so Peacock would not have been able to view them during the casting or vetting process afterwards.

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