Alannah’s friend defends her after Love Island USA backlash following resurfaced slur video

Alannah Keyser has come under fire after a resurfaced video and screenshot of her using a racial slur came out after she entered Casa Amor on Love Island USA.

A 10 second video from her Snapchat account was posted to X last night following a night out she had in Miami. In the clip she’s seen singing along to a song whilst using the N-word whilst at what appears to be an afterparty. Whilst the video has not been confirmed by Alannah herself, the woman in the video looks like her, with her writing the caption on the video, “Alannah’s Friday in Miami.”

Another user on X also claimed that she’d also used the slur on another occasion, as they posted a screenshot of a TikTok comment allegedly left by Love Island USA Casa Amor bombshell Alannah Keyser. The comment dated back to 98 weeks ago, with the screenshot appearing to show that she deliberately spelt the word Nigerian in such a way as to include the slur in it.

However, one of her close friends, Nick Rogers has posted multiple videos about the topic on TikTok, claiming the “rumours are not true guys” before saying that she’s never been racist towards him. The pair have been friends for years, with Alannah previously sharing that he was her “longest LA bestie.”

He explained in the video that he wanted to “share my side of who I know Alannah to be.” Nick continued: “She is very caring and the nicest person ever. She has never exhibited any racist traits around me at all. I have never once considered the fact that Alannah would be someone who is racist. Those screenshots I truly do believe those are fake, I just can’t imagine me knowing Alannah, her posting it on social media. And we all know with this AI and everything like that it could be very easy for these types of scenarios to be manipulated.”

He then addressed the video clip, explaining: “I looked at the video myself and I cannot tell whether she is saying the N-word or not. That is a touchy subject that I know has had a big conversation over the years, and obviously I do agree that it is very inappropriate for someone who is not a person of colour or Black to use that word.”

He continued: “But you know back when this video was filmed it was a different time and if we’re being completely honest that word was used a lot more freely than it has in the past year. Like around 2017, 2016, it was kind of a thing. I grew up in a high school that was very diverse and a lot of people said the word, it doesn’t make it right, but I just wanted to come on here and state my side of the story.”

Nick added: “I think Alannah is a great person and I would not use any of this information that could be false in order to make a predetermined judgement over her character.”

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