Season one Outlast winner Paul Reece was recently arrested for an absolutely vile crime

This article contains mention of sexual assault and child abuse.

In 2023 Team Charlie were the winners of the first ever season of Outlast, with Seth Lueker, Paul Preece, and Nick Radne splitting the $1 million prize.

Following his win, Paul told Screen Rant about his plans on spending the money, sharing: “Yes, my youngest daughters are nine and four, and we’ve moved several times over the last six years, for my job, and also to support my fiancée’s studies as she finishes her doctorate. We purchased a house not long after the show wrapped, and my family is excited to be able to put down roots, and be a part of a community.”

However, in March of this year Paul was arrested and charged with the rape of a child in Tennessee. Paul faces charges including rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery and attempted rape of a child, according to Knox County court records.

He was arrested by the Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies on March 6 and was being held in the Knox County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

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