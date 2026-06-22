All the girls that got into Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders 2025-2026 season, and those who didn’t

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are always on the prowl for more dancers, and for the 2025-2026 season, only six rookies made it into the team. They actually have ended their year on the iconic DCC roster since, but who made it into that season and who got cut?

The six rookies on DCC 2025-2026 season

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There were only six available slots for the rookies on the most recent season, which have already been filled for the 2026-2027 squad. But during the time America’s Sweethearts: DCC was filmed, the rookies on the final 2025–26 squad were:

Jenna Waller Faith Ward Parker Kilpatrick Brenley Herrera Madeline Unger Emily Awbrey

Four candidates were sadly cut from DCC

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Savanna Dastrup, Journi Wooten, Amaya Crearer, and Dayton Bramhall were cut from the DCC 2025-2026 season. It’s the last we’ll see of Dayton, because she has since revealed it was the last time she’d audition for the team, and has now started a new job.

About a year ago, she confirmed she’d be trying for new opportunities soon. Since then, Dayton has gotten a new job and now lives in Houston. She wrote: “2025 mentally shifted me in ways I didn’t expect. A new job, a new place, and friendships that feel like home.”

Over the last year, Savanna has been side questing super hard. She took off to Paris, and attended fashion school. Love that for her. Savanna has also kept up with dance. She’s back at training camp now though, so it may not be the last we see of Savannah!

Amaya is now a Miami Dolphins Cheerleader, despite rumours she was going to audition for DCC again. Journi has also been part of another cheerleading team, called Dallas Mavericks, and said she “wouldn’t change anything about my story” with DCC.

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