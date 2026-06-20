Cheer up, four cut Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders rookies from America’s Sweethearts S3 will return

In season three of the Netflix show America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders, we became emotionally invested in a new cohort of rookie cheerleaders… then mourned when they didn’t make the final team. Don’t worry too much, though, because four of the rookies who were cut in Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season three are already back at training camp for the 2026-2027 season. Yay! Hopefully our favs will make the DCC squad this time around?

Bri

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Brianne Lindenau was one of the last cheerleaders to be cut from training camp for the 2025-2026 season. She attended the prep classes in Dallas this January, and has been invited to training camp again.

Emily A

Emily Awbrey was a main character of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season three. Although Emily was one of Kelli Finglass’s “personal favourites in the training camp”, the coaches didn’t think she’d mastered the pom style of dance yet. Emily A promised she’d return, and she did!

Maci

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Maci Kay is from Leesville in Louisiana. We saw a snipped of Maci’s audition at finals in DCC season three. She wasn’t chosen to progress to training camp. However, she seems to have made it to that stage this year. Yay!

Savanna

We all saw Savanna train with the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders… and we all saw her cry when she was cut before the team was finalised.

Over the last year, Savanna has been side questing super hard. She took off to Paris, and attended fashion school. Love that for her. Savanna has also kept up with dance. She’s back at training camp now – but with her past hair colour, instead of strawberry blonde. Phew! Maybe things will work out for her this time?

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