There’s some serious evidence that Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid have secretly got married

Everyone calm down, but it looks like Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper might have secretly got married?!

The pair were spotted in Paris on Monday wearing rings on their left hand ring fingers, and honestly I’m convinced they might just have tied the knot.

Whilst both of them have been fairly private about their relationship, Gigi did open up about them during an interview with Vogue, describing it as a “very romantic and happy dynamic.”

She continued: “To find someone that is in a place in their life where they know what they want and deserve and you both do work separately to come together and be the best partner that you can be. I just feel really lucky. I respect him so much as a creative, and I feel that he gives so much to me: encouragement and, just, belief.”

A source previously told People: “They’re on the same page about what they want long-term, and they’re letting it happen naturally.” Apparently Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper “are in a great place now” and everyone can see how “happy and relaxed she is with him.”

The source continued: “Their schedules are packed, but they’ve figured out a rhythm that works for them and the kids. Khai and Lea see each other all the time and get along really well, which has made everything so much easier.”

Gigi currently shares her four year old, Khai, with her former boyfriend Zayn Malik whilst Bradley welcomed his daughter Lea with his ex wife, Irina Shayk in 2017.

The source shared that Bradley “fits really well into Gigi’s circle of family and friends. Everyone can see how happy and relaxed she is with him.”

Yolanda Hadid has also reportedly given their relationship the seal of approval, as she “notices how comfortable Gigi is when Bradley’s around.”

The insider continued: “They’re not in a rush but what they have is solid. Even with work, they always make time for each other. They like keeping things simple. Sometimes it’s nights cooking at home, other times it’s just spending time with the kids or going out with close friends.”

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