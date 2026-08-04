The Ultimatum’s Ashley addresses speculation about her mum’s cause of death

Ashley from The Ultimatum has emotionally opened up about the speculation online surrounding how her mum died. Following the tribute at the end of the reunion episode, people have been wondering how Ashley’s mum passed away. However, appearing on the Baddie Besties Podcast, Ashley addressed the impact of her mum’s passing and what they know about her cause of death.

Ashley opened up about the impact of her mum’s death after everything that happened on The Ultimatum, saying: “It’s hard because I’m going through all of this and it’s like she’d be the first person I’d run to and get advice from.”

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She talked more about her mum later on in the podcast, sharing: “My mum was genuinely America’s biggest sweetheart. She was genuinely an angel. She didn’t cuss, she didn’t think badly of anyone, not even Killian. She gave him the benefit of the doubt and they had a good relationship too.”

Ashley then went on to address all the speculation that’s been happening online about how she passed, as some people have claimed it was from plastic surgery that had gone wrong.

She clarified: “I’ve been seeing online speculation of how she passed, which I haven’t loved because we still don’t have answers. So my mum had a neck surgery two weeks before she passed and she was found asleep. So we don’t have answers of what happened yet, we’re still waiting on that. There’s a lot of speculations on how she passed and none of them are accurate because we don’t have an answer.”

According to her obituary, Tracy passed away age 50 on May 26th 2026 in the “comfort of her home”, and was described as a “vibrant spirit touched the lives of many.” She also helped other after her death through a donation, with the obituary saying: “Through the gift of eye donation, she helped improve the eyesight of four people, including two with glaucoma and two with cataracts.”

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Tracy was also a major businesswoman, as she and Wayne appear to have owned multiple business together. Their family’s main business is Texas Whitetails Ranch, which is a Texas Whitetail and exotics breeder and hunting ranch. In her Instagram bio, Tracy also had links to Low T Center and HerKare, which are both health based companies.

Her husband Wayne has even appeared in Forbes, with their three hormone health business “collectively serving more than 500,000 patients and generating over $120 million in annual revenue.”

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