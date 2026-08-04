‘Incredibly challenging’: 90 Day Fiancé’s Kimberly announces she and Wayne have split

Kimberly and Wayne from 90 Day Fiancé have announced their split just months after debuting on The Single Life. Kimberly announced the news on her Instagram, sharing that ultimately it was the long distance that negatively impacted them.

She wrote: “Hi lovelies! Just a quick update. After a lot of thought, Wayne and I have decided to part ways and remain friends. Long-distance relationships can be incredibly challenging, and we’ve come to the decision that this is what’s best for both of us.

“There is no drama or ill will—just two people who care about each other and want the very best for one another. We’re grateful for the memories we’ve shared and wish each other nothing but happiness as we move forward separately. Thank you to everyone who has supported us along the way.”

Kimberly and Wayne met online, after she first spotted his profile and thought he was “really cute and super funny.” The pair talked on Zoon for the first time after a couple of weeks and their first meeting was shown on 90 Day: The Single Life. However, despite how successful their dates in the UK seemed to have gone the distance was clearly too much for them.

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