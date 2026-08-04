Every single unbelievably chaotic thing Big Ed has been up to since 90 Day Fiancé

Big Ed remains one of the wildest characters we’ve ever seen on 90 Day Fiancé, and I doubt we’ll ever get someone of his calibre again ever on the show, for both the better and worse. But, it’s been over five years since Big Ed starred on 90 Day Fiancé alongside Rosemarie Vega, so what’s he been up to since then? Well, as it turns out quite a lot!

Ed wasn’t done with the franchise after 90 Day Fiancé, as he also appeared on B90 Strikes Back, The Night Time Show, The Single Life, 90 Day Bares All and 90 Day: The Last Resort. Phew!

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As for where he makes his income from, Ed has self proclaimed himself the king of Cameo, and told The Adam Corolla Show that he’s made more from Cameo than he ever did from 90 Day Fiancé. In his peak he charged $150 per video and was making 75 to 10 videos per day for four months straight, earning him around $50k per week. A former Cameo insider claimed that all in all Ed took home around $634k after Cameo took its cut.

Ed has also expanded into real estate, and genuinely the reality TV star into realtor pipeline needs to be explored in depth. He got his license last year and is now working for Exit Taylor Real Estate, and given that he was named one of their top sale agents in September last year, I’d say he’s actually doing quite a good job at it.

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He also launched his own brand of wine, Big Ed Malbec, after purchasing his own vineyard. He told The Mirror: “I have always been a huge fan of Malbec wine from Argentina. I’ve tried other grapes from your Zinfandels to your Cabernets to your Pinots, but there’s something about the region of Argentina, Mendoza specifically, that I just fell in love with, and it’s always been a dream of mine to have my own winery.”

And of course, it wouldn’t be a Big Ed update without some drama, as it turns out he got engaged to a viewer of 90 Day Fiancé within 24 hours of meeting. During a meet and greet event, Ed met Porscha Raemond and engaged later that day with a paper clip.

He quickly called the whole thing, announcing on Instagram: “Love is a crazy thing, I did something that was impulsive, I asked this girl to marry me, and after considering, it’s too soon and it’s not really what I want, obviously. After talking to my family, I realized that I don’t wanna get married. I wanna be single. So, I wish her, Porscha, the best in life.”

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Big Ed has been keeping himself busy with recent media appearances too, as he did a comedy set on Kill Tony over the weekend, which went as well as you’d expect it to. He’s starring on a special villains edition of The Weakest Link, and the height difference between him and the rest of the cast is genuinely taking me out.

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