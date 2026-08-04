Cole from McBee Dynasty gives a marriage update with Kacie Adkison after secret wedding

Cole McBee and Kacie Adkison got married in a secret Las Vegas wedding during season three of McBee Dynasty. They chatted to Bravo about married life since their spontaneous wedding, so here’s everything they’ve been up to since.

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Their wedding was “spur of the moment” because Cole knew his dad, Steve McBee Sr., was going to prison for the next two weeks. It was also because “we knew we were probably gonna have another kid in the next year or so, so we should probably get married.”

Most of their family and friends weren’t present at this impromptu ceremony, which was officiated by an Elvis impersonator. So, they’re going to throw a much bigger wedding ceremony behind their new home on the McBee family farm in Gallatin, Missouri.

“A lot of our friends don’t even know that we got married. They just think we’re engaged,” Cole said. They’ll have a lot of explaining to do with their friends and family who have been kept in the dark for months.

As for how things stand between them now, “We’ve had out fair share of problems, but we’ve gotten through them,” Cole said.

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The couple is expecting their second child, another daughter, within the next two weeks. They also credit their children for helping them mature and grow within their relationship.

“I don’t suggest having a kid if you’re going through a rocky situation, but for us, Blair was definitely the best thing to ever happen to us,” Cole said.

“There were the issues of me being an idiot still, me not ready to grow up, and things like that,” Cole admitted. “We definitely have grown so much. And obviously, Blair and our next daughter are going to help out so much with that”

Kacie says that despite their challenges seen on season one and two, she knew Cole was the one. “I knew the potential he had, and I knew that he would grow into the man like I knew he would be.”

When asked what kept their relationship going strong, Kacie said “a lot of patience” while Cole said how “into each other” they are.

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