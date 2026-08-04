Here are all the ages of the Badly in Love season two cast, and the eldest is lowkey famous

There's an eight year age gap between two contestants

Badly in Love season two is here, and we’re dying to know more about the nine yankii contestant searching for love. So, here are the ages of the Badly in Love season two cast ranked from youngest to eldest.

Taisei ‘Tai-Chan – 22 years old

Tai-Chan is the youngest cast member of the nine yankii on season two of Deadly in Love. He was born in Hiroshima but raised in Toyko. He now works as a hairstylist.

Hikaru- 23 years old

Hikaru is the youngest girl on the cast and she works as a hostess. She says that she’ll “make everyone fall for her.”

Leo Yamamoto – 25 years old

Leo is a 25 year old from Kyoto and currently runs a bar in the city. He says that he’s “really hoping to fall in love” this season on Badly in Love.

Marina Takaoka – 25 years old

Marina is a 25 year old bar worker from Osaka. She said that she’s looking forward to finding “true love” on the show.

Ruru Tanaka – 26 years old

Ruru is a 26 year old model from Shizuoka. She wants to “fall in love with somebody who I know I’ll never let go of.”

Mizuki Noguchi ‘Bo’ – 27 years old

Going by the nickname “Bo,” he’s now a commercial painter and was a former leader of a biker gang in Kyushu.

Masaya Oda ‘Ma-Kun’ – 28 years old

Ma-Kun is a 28 year old ex-yakuza and current MMA fighter. Impressive.

Ari – 29 years old

He’s the eldest boy on the series at 29 years old and works as a rapper and a model.

Asuka Oguri ‘Assun’ – 30 years old

She’s the eldest girl and overall member of the cast, but her age and experience may make her the most successful and secure out of them. Assun is 30 years old and the number one hostess at a hostess bar in Nagoya. She has over 300,000 followers on Instagram, so she’s lowkey famous.

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