She’s a new host for season two, so let’s meet hip-hop artist Awich on Badly in Love

Awich is one of the new hosts on season two of Badly in Love, the Japanese hit dating show following yankii looking for love. So, here’s everything you need to know about Awich on season two of Badly in Love.

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Short for “Asian wish child,” Awich is her stage name and is from Okinawa, Japan. As a hip-hop artist, she grew up near major U.S. military bases on Okinawaka. This heavily exposed her to American culture from a young age.

We have Tupac Shakur to thank for Awich, as she discovered his All Eyez On Me album at a CD rental store. She then began rapping rapping at just 14 years old. Talk about a child prodigy.

At 19 years old, she made the move across the world to Atlanta, Georgia, and earned a degree in entrepreneurship and marketing. Awich met and married an American man while she was there.

Tragically, he was incarcerated around the time they discovered she was pregnant with their daughter. He was released from prison just three days before her birth but was sadly murdered. Awich then returned to Japan and resumed her music career as a single mother.

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Awich independently released her first album Asian Wish Child in 2006. She had a mini-stint building her own branding company, Cypher City, before pivoting back to hip-hop.

In 2020, she signed with Universal Music Japan’s sub label Universal J. She’s headlined at Nippon Budokan, one of the most legendary concert venues, and performed at Coachella. As of now, Awich has released six albums. Her 2025 album Okinawan Wuman was fully produced by RZA of the iconic Wu-Tang Clan.

Now, she’s having her first-ever appearance as an emcee on a reality dating series with season two of Badly in love. Season two is set in Okinawa, so Awich’s background is particularly helpful this season. “I joined as someone who could represent the harsh world of outlaws,” Awich said.

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