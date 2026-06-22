Nikki Hru reveals the life-changing moment she knew she would win Outlast: The Jungle

Nikki Hru, who won Outlast: The Jungle alongside Maddy Jones, has revealed the exact moment she felt confident that she would win the Netflix show. She said she had to do a physical leap of faith where she had to catch this bar, and you “have to trust you’ll catch it.”

During an Instagram Q&A, Nikki said: “I’m going to tell you a quick story and it’s going to explain my mindset about this. There’s something called the leap of faith and I don’t mean the spiritual one. What it is: a log, upright, you stand on top of this pillar basically.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Hru (@nikkihru)

“There’s no walkway, you can’t walk forward, can’t walk to the side, where your feet are is the only spot. The height of it depends where you’re at. Like, let’s say it’s 15 or 20 feet. Safety gear can be involved sometimes. You leap to catch this bar, right?

“If you doubt it, even for a second, you start to hesitate. And if you hesitate, you don’t fully commit, and if you don’t fully commit, you miss the bar and you fall. In general, I try to consider the idea that I’m never going to miss the bar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Hru (@nikkihru)

So really, it’s all about mindset that got her to that win! Nikki also said she “loves” her co-winner Maddy, who she thinks is “so incredible.” She shared, “I’m so lucky to have Maddy as a team mate and now as a friend, just honestly a wonderful human.

“The best quality that made her the perfect partner is this mindset that everything is figure-out-able. Sometimes the solution is to grin and bear it, or that we need to be innovative and figure something out, she’s not afraid to put in an immense amount of work.”

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