Oh dear, the cast of Netflix’s Outlast: The Jungle are now whinging about the edit

Plenty of the Outlast: The Jungle cast don’t seem contented about how they came across on TV, and are now complaining about the edit. Of course they are.

Ben

Ben has been airing out his various grievances with the Outlast: The Jungle cast on his Insta story. He shared his theory that Maddy actually thought he was terrific, but she seems very critical of him in confessionals because of Nikki and the editing.

He said: “Whatever the edit looks like, I think that Maddy had to say some negative things just to play into Nikki’s drama.”

Sure, Ben, sure.

Ben wasn’t always very impressed by the way he came off on TV. He said: “Nikki gave the producers this dramatic thing that they had to play on. So, I got a villain’s arc, which is a real bummer.

“And then also, when I’m leaving the show after I get booted off, it’s not what I looked like. I got a big hug from Maddy and Nikki. And it was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I can’t believe this is happening!’ And so the edit made it look like I was leaving all huffy, and there wasn’t a real bond between us.”

He also said it was a “bummer” that the final edit didn’t include a scene in which he and Maddy went hunting.

Leiya

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leiya Pillitteri (@leiya_p)

Underneath one of Leiya’s Insta posts, a Netflix viewer commented: “I wish you stood up for Sarah more on the show … us girls really need to stand up for each other and take down these insecure ‘men’.”

Leiya wrote back: “I’m naturally more introverted. A lot of the ways I supported her or pushed back on the guys were quieter conversations that didn’t make it into the edit! I’m a bit surprised myself that it wasn’t shown.”

Wes

Many Netflix viewers have criticised Wes and the other men from Team Charlie for their behaviour towards their female campmates. Wes has addressed the way he comes across on Outlast (at length).

In a video on Instagram, Wes said: “Now that I’ve come to terms with [how] they want everybody to hate us. now I understand. I get it. That’s why y’all got us on the clip art. You knew what y’all was doing, but it’s okay. Y’all ain’t going to break us… let’s go Team Charlie!”

In the caption, he pointed out that Outlast: The Jungle was at that time the third most-watched show on Netflix in the USA. Wes wrote: “Look who they decide to put on the clip art. Hate sells. But, let’s be honest, there wouldn’t even be a show without Charlie. If I didn’t know any better, I’d hate us too!”

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Reality Shrine has reached out to Netflix for comment.