They keep mentioning ‘French fries’ on Love Island USA, so here’s exactly what it means

Kenzie and Corbin have been, well, busy, on Love Island USA. She’s been talking about French fries with her bestie, Trinity, and now I’m really confused because I simply must know what this weird raunchy term is. Am I just getting old, or is this a new slang term?

What do ‘French fries’ mean on Love Island USA?

Well, before I say this, please spit your breakfast out, because a dirty French fry is basically slang for when you have “doggy s*x with a female, you put a finger in her bottom, remove it, and then put it in her mouth, according to the Urban Dictionary. Yep, quite wild.

Kenzie and Trinity were chatting away about French fries, with Trinity saying she “wants some French fries,” while Kenzie asked her, “Why don’t you try it out? Have you been doing nothing?” Trinity then admitted, “It was one little French fry.”

In the villa, it’s believed the French fries they’re referring to is a finger, and the more fries you have, the more apparently going, well, up there. But we’ve figured out they’re just talking about the boys’ you-know-whats, because Kenzie said she ate Corbin’s French fry.

The girls were saying they heard “slurping that was not kissing,” and Kenzie said she ate his French fry. You take with that what you will, but it’s pretty obvious the fry essentially represents a guys’ piece. Corbin even said he was “playing DJ in that s***” to his friends.

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This isn’t the first time the Islanders have come up with a code to talk about intimacy in the bedroom, so they can essentially reveal what they’ve done without it being removed from TV. Girls, your parents are probably watching, so this is really quite awkward.

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