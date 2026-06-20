Girl claiming she went on a double date with Love Island USA’s Kenzie shares what she’s ‘REALLY like’

A girl claiming she went on a double date with Love Island USA’s Kenzie has revealed what she’s allegedly like. At first, she was apparently a girls’ girl and asked lots of questions to make the girl, Isabel Machado, comfortable, but then she “complained the whole time.”

The TikTokker said the two guys involved are best friends, who they went to a concert with. “She comes, off the bat she’s so nice to me. She’s a girls’ girl, asking me all these questions about my life, just trying to get to know me which I thought was really nice.”

However, Kenzie then apparently complained “the whole time” and said, “The more she was drinking, the more annoying and loud she was getting, and kind of pick me-ish. Anyway, we’re vibing, we’re drinking, and at this point everyone is annoyed with Kenzie.

“The next day, I wake up and the guy – my date – was telling me that she was talking mad s*** about me to all of the guys. Craig told me that she was “calling me a h** and calling me crazy and said I’ve made a lot of bad decisions in my past. It was super embarrassing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mackenzie Annis (@kenzieannis)

Yet one person claiming to be Kenzie’s friend said: “I was bullied out of our HS, I had to move whole districts & Kenzie not only did my notes for months when I was out without asking, but she was popular & shy & would “ditch” her friends to walk w disabled kids.”

She went to Harrison High School six years ago, where friends say she’s the “cutest sweetest human being to ever exist” and described her as “awesome”. Kenzie’s brother also said she’s an amazing woman, with a friend saying, “Kenzie is one of the sweetest people I know!”

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