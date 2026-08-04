She’s Stassi’s bestie, so let’s meet Kristina Kelly from House of Stassi

Kristina Kelly is on House of Stassi and is one of Stassi’s longest BFF’s. They’ve known each other for over a decade, so who exactly is Kristina on House of Stassi?

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Kristina was often noted as the one who connected Stassi Schroeder with Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant SUR. So, without Kristina, there may never have been the Vanderpump Rules that we know and love.

Kristina joined VPR as a “friend of” the cast during seasons two through four, becoming a familiar face at SUR and a fixture in the show’s messy friend group. She butted heads with her co-star Kristen Doute while she was on the show. After leaving the show as a full-time member, Kristina would still make guest appearances for seasons five through seven.

She returned for season 10 of Vanderpump Rules, telling reporters that “Katie needed me,” referring to her co-star Katie Maloney.

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After leaving her job at SUR, she started her own business. Kristina launched Heartspring, an all-natural organic skincare line in 2016. She started it with just three lip balms while working nights at SUR, and it’s now grown to include face mists, soaps, and body scrubs.

Kristina and her long-term partner Max Ville met at a flea market in 2010. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named River, in Mark 2023. They’ve been building a life together as parents since, despite not being technically married.

Besides her business and reality TV career, she also writes on Substack. Her bio reads: “Mom. Beach dweller and oh yeah, I’m on a reality show, I’ll be writing about it all. Every week: Style, Motherhood up close, and everything I’m not posting about.” She only has two posts so far, but hopefully she’ll spill more info about the behind-the-scenes of House of Stassi.

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