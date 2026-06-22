Leiya claims there was ‘a lot of context’ left out of the dramatic Outlast: The Jungle finale

Leiya has piped up more about *that* dramatic Outlast: The Jungle finale, claiming that there was a lot surrounding her interactions with Nikki and Maddy that weren’t shown in the final edit.

She commented underneath an Instagram post, writing: “Both teammates had specifically told me they did not know how to make fire. Not sure why they turned against that narrative in their confessionals. I simply tried to step up to a role to contribute, never self claimed to be an expert.

“They left out a lot of context. One of which wasn’t shown was the repeated talking down, condescending yelling, name calling, and a vote off that ended with, ‘We don’t think you’re good enough to win with us tomorrow.’ That conversation lasted about 30 minutes in circles after being criticised throughout the trek, despite the fact that I was keeping up. Regardless of the editing, we were all tripping and falling and we also ran.”

“I made it to the final trek and was still willing to keep going. Giving up was never my intention, and I’ve been clear about that. I was voted off, not given up.”

This isn’t the first time Leiya has spoken about the Outlast: The Jungle, as a a Netflix viewer asked Ben Orndorff during an Insta Q&A: “How do you feel about Leiya being voted out in the last stretch?”

Leiya reshared Ben’s lengthy response to her own Instagram story. In the clip, Ben says: “I got to tell you, I think that really is bullsh*t. Because, I can tell you, without a shadow of a doubt, that in the challenge where they had to make fire with a ferro rod then shoot the target with the bow, if Maddy and Nikki didn’t have Leiya, they would not have gotten the fire started. And all they did was sit there and yell at her.

“But I can tell you, because that’s what I was doing behind the scenes to keep things going – the survival stuff that they didn’t know how to do. Maddy’s a nasty shot with a bow. Nikki… I don’t think has any valuable skills, except for just b*tching at people and talking behind their backs.”

Leiya then added her own response above the clip, writing: “Both teammates had told me they didn’t know how to make fire. I simply stepped up to contribute in a team, never said I was an expert. Not sure why they went against that in the confessional.”

She added: “If I wasn’t there they would’ve lost, but speaking so badly about me instead of being appreciative was just so mean and unnecessary.”

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