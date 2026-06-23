Here’s where besties Emily A and Faith stand now after Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders S3

Yup, Emily is trying out for the DCC again

We all loved watching Emily Awbrey (aka Emily A) and Faith Ward on America’s Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders season three. The dancers formed a genuinely lovely friendship, but then Faith was cut from the final team. What happened to the Aussie and the Emo after season three of America’s Sweethearts? Did they stay friends? Here are the answers you’re looking for.

Yes, Emily A and Faith stayed besties after filming the show

Phew! I’m delighted to inform you that yes, Emily and Faith stayed friends. There don’t seem to by any hard feelings between them after Faith beat Emily to a spot on the DCC team.

Emily didn’t continue with her cruise ship job, but returned to teaching dance classes at the Fusion Dance Academy in her hometown Grants Pass, Oregon. Nawwww. Despite the long distance, Emily and Faith seem to have stayed close friends.

In November 2025. Emily voyaged to Dallas so she could watch Faith (and her other friend Taylor) perform at a Cowboys game.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emily Awbrey (@emilyawbrey)

If you dig through Emily and Faith’s Instagram and TikTok posts from the last year, you’ll see they hype each other up at any given opportunity. Aw. After Emily visited Faith in Dallas, she commented: “Loved having you here my girl. Miss you already!!”

Emily has called Faith “glowing”, “so wholesome” and “the best friend I could’ve asked for throughout the entirety of training camp”.

Faith has commented that Emily is “iconic really”, “my star” and “doing amazing, sweetie”.

Emily A and Faith are at training camp again right now

On the Netflix show, we saw Emily promise she’s return next year to audition and again. She kept her promise. Yay! Emily auditioned to join the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders team for the 2026-2027 season. She’s owning the “Emo-ly” nickname now.

On 8th June, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders’ official Instagram account shared a carousel of pictures from finals. The photos shows that yes, Emily A is among the rookie candidates attending training camp this summer.

As far as we know, Emily hasn’t been cut yet. So, she and Faith are rehearsing Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders dance routines together as we speak. Yay!

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