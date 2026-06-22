Five huge game-changing scenes that didn’t make the final edit of Outlast: The Jungle

Outlast: The Jungle on Netflix goes on for eight whole hour-long episodes. But inevitably, far more drama happened than the producers could cram into a TV show. The Outlast: The Jungle cast are lifting the lid on the wildest scenes which they were stunned didn’t make the edit. This is fascinating stuff. I would watch a whole spin-off of Team Alpha versus poisonous caterpillars.

Ben attacked way more animals than we saw on TV

Ben has gone into extensive detail about his time on Outlast: The Jungle (and about how much he loathes Nikki).

According to Ben, one of Team Alpha’s biggest struggles wasn’t shown much on TV. Ben claims the group were plagued by “these caterpillars that have the poisonous spines”. Apparently, “one of them landed and got Nikki in the neck”. Ouch!

Ben explained on his Insta story: “What [the editors] did not show is that [the caterpillars] all congregate at the base of the banyan tree that our camp was under. And to deal with them, I mashed them all into a fine paste while laughing manically. But I don’t think that would be good for TV.”

Oh, and he and Maddy shot a big pig

He also described a scene in which he and Maddy actually attempted to hunt a large animal. Ben referred to the critter as a “wild boar” (although it is way more likely the animal was a peccary, not an actual wild boar).

“The edits got rid of a lot of stuff,” Ben narrated, “but, honestly, we shot a boar. We baited it. It came down into camp. The cameraman got it. Maddy shot it in, like, the meaty part of the neck and it ran. And then I shot it in a full run, broadside. But we only has 35-pound bows. And so, that thing took off. It’s like a refrigerator made out of muscle. And it pulled out the arrows and was gone. And we tried to track it, but we weren’t able to recover it.”

Collared peccaries (which are the most common in Panama) are usually between 30cm and 50cm tall. That’s similar to a corgi, and a border collie.

Apparently, Leiya supported Sarah more than we saw on screen

On an old Insta post, an Outlast viewer commented: “I wish you stood up for Sarah more on the show … us girls really need to stand up for each other and take down these insecure ‘men’.”

“I’m naturally more introverted,” Leiya wrote back, “a lot of the ways I supported her or pushed back on the guys were quieter conversations that didn’t make it into the edit! I’m a bit surprised myself that it wasn’t shown.”

Nikki claims we missed some of the ‘heavy lifting’ she did

Overall, Nikki Hru was far more complimentary about the way that Outlast: The Jungle was edited than some other cast members. She said on her Insta story: “They did an incredible job editing! I mean, 24 hours a day on each contestant is a lot to sort through. I just think it’s kind of impossible to show everything. Especially when there’s so much drama in the other two camps that needs to be seen.”

However, Nikki did go into further detail about what didn’t make the edit. Apparently, Nikki did far more chores for Team Alpha than we saw on TV. She reeled off: “Things they didn’t really show: daily runs to Charlie Camp to get coconuts, attempting fire everyday before Dave left, foraging every morning so my teammates could wake up to something (mostly berries), identifying plants, general heavy lifting.”

Morgan got two nasty injuries

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Morgan Colburn (@captainn_morgs)



She wrote on her Insta story: “I was cutting out coconut meant and put our filet knife straight through my thumb. It went in one side and out the other! I was in complete distress, but couldn’t let my other team members see it, so I took the knife out of my thumb, squeezed it as hard as I could, and told Spazzy [Sarah] to help me wrap it.”

Erm, I hope you weren’t eating your dinner while you read that.

“Luckily,” Morgan continued, “God had my back made me heal quicker than I ever could’ve imagined. My medic lady told me I was like Wolverine. If you noticed my thumb wrapped up during the oyster scene, this is why, LOL.

“The second incident was with barbed wire. I was walking back to camp with sticks in hand, and a bundle of it was wrapped under a tree. I stomped on it [by] accident, and was limping for three or four days.” Yikes.

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