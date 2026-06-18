Nikki reveals what Outlast: The Jungle didn’t show in the edit as people savagely slam her win

Nikki Hru has revealed what Outlast: The Jungle apparently didn’t show in the edit, as people are giving her backlash for winning. People are convinced that all they saw of her was that she stayed in the shelter area, but now she’s claiming there was a lot more to her journey.

She won alongside Maddy Jones, and while some are in favour of it, others are confused. One person asked her: “What did you actually contribute beyond winning? Was that your strategy?” Nikki has now replied and tried to justify why she ended up winning the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Hru (@nikkihru)

Nikki claimed, “Things they didn’t really show: daily runs to Charlie camp to get coconuts, attempting fire everyday before Dave left, foraging every morning so my teammates could wake up to something (mostly berries), identifying plants, general heavy lifting.”

She also alleged they were “fishing and gutting, food prep, cooked with salt water to add seasoning and electrolytes, cutting coconut (mainly post-Ben), chopping fire wood,” adding, “Every single member of team Alpha put in tremendous daily work, without exception.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Hru (@nikkihru)

She also said: “They did an incredible job editing! I mean 24hr hours a day on each contestant is a lot to sort through: I just think it’s kind of impossible to show everything. Especially when there’s so much drama in the other two camps that needs to be seen 😳.”

“And that’s ok!!! I get that. This is just what daily life kind of looked like for me / team alpha ^ 😊,” Nikki added. “I’m just happy everyone is enjoying this season and beyond grateful for the experience of being a part of it!” However, there’s one person she’s feuding with.

Nikki said Ben “stifled me as a person.” She added, “I have negative opinions of him overall. Just like he has negative opinions of me. We all did a lot, I have never diminished that. But having him shoot people down and belittle my efforts isn’t him being a good teammate.”

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