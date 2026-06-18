Wait, is there going to be an Outlast: The Jungle reunion? Here’s everything we know so far

There’s already rumours that Outlast: The Jungle may be getting a reunion, and we’ve dug up everything we know about a potential one so far. It’s been just one day since the finale hit Netflix, but sadly, there’s never been a reunion episode for any previous Outlast seasons.

So far, there’s not been any confirmation on a reunion, but the producer has teased one for a past Outlast show. However, that never actually came to fruition, but considering the Jungle spin-off became the top show on the platform, things could change!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Hru (@nikkihru)

Executive producer Grant Kahler has teased a potential reunion in 2021 to allow the season one contestants to hash out the issues from the game.When asked if the Outlast team had ever considered putting together a reunion episode, Grant did not shut it down.

He told Newsweek: “Definitely, yeah. We talk about it all the time, you know, with first season shows, it’s tricky with stuff like that, you know, because you never know how it’s going to do or how it’s received. But you’re right, a reunion show would be spectacular.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marshall Strain (@marshall_strain)

Revealing how tensions are still high between the contestants who had issues during the show, Grant said: “They still hate each other! To this day. I keep in touch with all of them.” And it’s exactly the same this time round, because Maddy and Nikki are feuding with Ben.

Grant said, “What’s interesting to think as a viewer and from a contestants point of view; it’s not like a normal show. A lot of them have no idea what happened on the other side of the river. It would be amazing to see them interact. Hopefully we’ll do that as that would be fun.”

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.