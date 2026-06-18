All the past Outlast winners and where they are now, from Paul to Maddy

Outlast: The Jungle has just wrapped up, following two previous Outlast seasons on Netflix. Season one saw Team Charlie win, while the following season crowned Team Bravo. It’s been a few years since the first show, so where are the winners of Outlast now?

Outlast season one winners were Team Charlie

Team Charlie consisted of Seth Lueker, Paul Preece, and Nick Radne and during a post finale interview with Screen Rant, the three revealed what they all did with their money. Seth paid off his debts, with him and his wife deciding to start a family soon after.

As for Paul, he and his fiancé decided to buy a house together, telling Screen Rant: “Yes, my youngest daughters are nine and four, and we’ve moved several times over the last six years, for my job, and also to support my fiancée’s studies as she finishes her doctorate.

“We purchased a house not long after the show, and my family is excited to put down roots.” In March, Paul was charged with rape of a child, aggravated sexual battery, and attempted rape of a child, according to Knox County records seen by Entertainment Weekly.

Nick revealed that, after winning season one of Outlast, he invested in a “trucking and wood flooring company, so that I can eventually buy a house for my children. I pretended like the money didn’t exist, and lived off my teacher salary and side hustles permanently.”

Drew and Drake were crowned in season two

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Haas (@haasoutdoors)

Drew has been renewing old tractors and living a wholesome life as a father since Outlast season two. He was able to pay off all his debt and set out to backpack around the world for a year by himself, which he says is something he’s wanted to do his entire life.

Drake became his bestie, and essentially returned to work in the field within 36 hours of being at home “as if nothing ever happened.” Post-Outlast, one thing he doesn’t take for granted is his wife’s cooking, because he really missed her chicken and dumplings!

Maddy and Nikki have certainly been busy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddy Wasmer (@maddy.hunts)

Nikki has continued to act in different shows since winning alongside Maddy. She’s also been working out, practised boxing, and taken part in lots of photoshoots. Based in Los Angeles now, she wrote, “2025 was such an incredible ride, and I cannot wait for 2026.”

Maddy Jones works as a photographer and hunts animals. To be honest, that hasn’t changed much since winning the show. She’s also been practising archery, going fishing, and travelling. She wrote, “This year was a little different for me. A lot of traveling, a lot of filming.”

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