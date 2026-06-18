Outlast: The Jungle winners Nikki and Maddy reveal how they’re spending $1 million prize

Maddy Jones and Nikki Hru were crowned the winners of Outlast: The Jungle, and they’ve finally revealed how they’ll be spending the $1 million prize. Neither of them have received their half of the prize, which has been heavily taxed, but just how are they going to enjoy it?

“This is gonna sound so silly, but the first thing I’m buying is a really good mermaid tail, because it has been on my wish list since I was five, and I want one that I can swim in so I can free dive with a mermaid tail,” Nikki told Entertainment Weekly.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Hru (@nikkihru)

The Outlast: The Jungle winner continued: “I think that, otherwise, I will be responsible with it. I am happy my life can kind of be settled and I can be back to the trajectory I was on prior to some hardships. So that’s great. But the fun answer is a mermaid tail.”

Maddy, on the other hand, has a different plan, and hers comes back to family. She said: “I don’t have anything that exciting, but I have always said I really have everything I could ever want in life. I live on a farm. My husband and I travel for work. We do what we love.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddy Wasmer (@maddy.hunts)

“I really couldn’t ask for a whole lot else. So, I’ll probably buy some nice things for myself. I’ll upgrade my house or maybe my car or some nice things. But something that was important to my husband and I is to help some of his family and friends in the Philippines.

“His mother has extended efforts to have a water treatment facility in the Philippines to help supply safe and healthy drinking water for them. So my goal is to start a nonprofit to help fund that project.” They even have to wait for the show to come out to receive the money!

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