Maddy and Nikki reveal where they stand with Leiya after cutting her on Outlast: The Jungle

The night before winning Outlast: The Jungle, Maddy Jones and Nikki Hru decided to cut Leiya from their team. It was a really gutting moment, and they’ve now spilled all the tea on where they stand with her. To be honest, we didn’t exactly expect them to be besties.

It turns out Maddy nor Nikki has spoken to Leiya since filming, but Nikki admitted she’d “love to” in an Entertainment Weekly interview. Maddy agreed and said: “There’s no hard feelings, but I truly feel like if the roles had been reversed, I probably would feel slighted by us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Maddy Wasmer (@maddy.hunts)

“I’m just trying to give her space. If she wants to reach out, I hope she knows there’s no hard feelings, and I wish her the best, and I have the utmost respect for her and the game, because she did make it that far and to make it that far without giving up says a lot.

“Nikki and I had prepared to make it that far. When the time came to kick into our last energy reserve and really light a fire under your a**… like, we were ready to do it. I don’t think Leiya was ready for that. I felt like she was running out of energy, and this wasn’t the time.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Hru (@nikkihru)

Maddy is on the same page and said: “I agree. There is deep-rooted respect for everyone who made it. I mean, anyone who did it, period. I respect Mary, right? Anyone willing to put themselves in a position where you are going to get hurt, starve, be malnourished.”

“To make it as far as we all did, especially with the social conditions that Leiya made it in, I have so much respect for her. I think that she is such a cool, competent person. I think it hit a wall that she wasn’t able to climb over with us, and I wasn’t gonna get stuck,” she added.

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