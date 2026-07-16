The Ultimatum’s Jebin breaks silence on *that* explosive secret note scene in new video

Jebin from season four of The Ultimatum has spoken out about the controversial note he tried to secretly pass to Alex, and his response is so far from what we expected.

A new season of The Ultimatum has dropped on Netflix, and it’s just as dramatic as ever. The main conflict this season was between Alex and Jebin, a Chicago based couple who have been together for the past six years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jebin John (@jebinjohn)

As the experiment was rounding up, Jebin gave Alex a note he had written her the day before The Choice. As off-camera communication between couples is prohibited in the show to ensure complete transparency, producers were able to intercept.

They got Alex to read the note out loud, which basically accused her of catching feelings for other contestant Killian and for ruining their chance at marriage. In a new TikTok, Jebin replied to a comment poking fun at the moment.

“I would’ve snatched the note and ate it,” the commenter said.

“I ain’t gonna lie, I should have Superman-dove across the table, grabbed the note, put it in my pants and then looked at Nick and been like, ‘What you going to do now?’,” the 23-year-old said.

“But I knew that the producers, they probably had a picture because they knew I was going to do something crazy. So I decided to hold my horses and keep a straight face, so they couldn’t clip me up”

The incident ultimately ended both Jebin and Alex’s journey on The Ultimatum, as Nick and Vanessa Lachey decided to kick him out. Jebin has responded to comments on his video, remaining ambiguous about whether he and Alex are still together after leaving the series.

“They act like I’m a bad person,” he said in response to one comment saying they “did him dirty”.

“I know bro it would’ve been cool if I was still on too,” he said in response to another commenter who was upset over him getting removed.

For all the latest reality TV cast member news, scandals, gossip and updates – like Reality Shrine on Facebook.