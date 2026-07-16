It’s official! Adan is in a new relationship with his Love on the Spectrum co-star

Adan has confirmed he has a new girlfriend called Melissa Ramirez, and she’s from Love on the Spectrum! People thought they were dating several months ago, and it’s now official. His ex-girlfriend Dani Bowman moved on a while ago, with her boyfriend Henry.

Adan and Melissa confirm they’re dating

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Ramirez (@melissaonthespectrum)

Adan and Melissa have officially confirmed they are now dating, after months of speculation. During a podcast appearance on Off The Record, Adan revealed: “We have become a couple,” while Melissa added, “It was nice, actually. I really didn’t think it was going to happen.”

Melissa shared a photo cuddling up to Adan just last month, during an event involving cast members attending a comedy gig, and rumours began. Adan has now revealed they first met at a fan film premiere of a Star Wars film project, while Melissa “always wanted to meet him”.

On Love on the Spectrum, Melissa dated Dylan, and as of April 12, he confirmed things are moving slow, but they’re still talking. Adan has now written of his new relationship: “Life has a funny way of bringing the right people together. We may have started as dates on different occasions, but somehow our story was always leading here. ❤️Officially.”

Who is Melissa from Love on the Spectrum?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Ramirez (@melissaonthespectrum)

Melissa isn’t a main cast member on Love on the Spectrum, but she did date Adan’s co-star, Dylan. Obviously, that didn’t work out for her. However, Melissa has always been good friends with both Adan and Dani. She also goes by the name Andrea, which is pretty confusing!

She likes to call herself “Princess Fiona”. Sadly, we won’t be seeing more of Melissa and Adan on the show, because he openly said he doesn’t want to go back to filming, because he wants to pass the light to others to be on the show. Congrats to the happy couple.

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