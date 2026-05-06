People think Adan is dating this Love on the Spectrum star a year after explosive split

Adan is rumoured to be dating a Love on the Spectrum star called Andrea, who once dated Dylan on the show. She shared a photo cuddling up to Adan, who split from ex-girlfriend Dani about a year ago, during an event involving cast members attending a comedy gig.

Dani, who has moved on with boyfriend Henry, was also at the comedy show. As if that isn’t awkward enough, it looks like people now think Adan is dating Melissa. One person wrote, “They look cute together!” Another said, “Are they together now? Please say yes.”

Adan and Andrea only met a few days ago, at a Star Wars event. He commented on another photo she shared of them, “It was awesome meeting you Andrea🙌,” and Andrea replied, “it was awesome to meet you also Adan 🌷.” She also got a picture with Dani!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa (@andrea_r990)

When one person commented, “He’s one cool guy. I once met him too last year at Pasadena comic con,” Andrea confirmed, “Yes he is.” And just days later, Andrea ended up having dinner with Dani and her family, at the same comedy event at the Laugh Factory.

Andrea wrote: “I met @danibowman1 one day when she came up to my booth in Los Angeles-and at the time she came to support my small business, I had no idea life was about to come full circle. Being part of Love on the Spectrum makes that moment feel more special.”

“Dani is just as genuine and passionate in real life as she is on screen💛 Funny how things connect when you least expect it,” she added. On Love on the Spectrum, Andrea dated Dylan, and as of April 12, he confirmed things are moving slow, but they’re still talking.

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