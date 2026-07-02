A deep dive into Liam Obergfoll’s impressive acting career from Next Gen NYC

Before he was on Bravo’s Next Gen NYC season two, Liam Obergfell was building up his acting career in front of the camera. Here’s everything we know about his impressive acting projects and career so far.

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According to Liam’s IMDB page, he has ten acting credits listed, one upcoming director credit, and one upcoming writer credit. Liam first appeared on Nickelodeon in 2014, when he appeared as Philip in the movie Every Witch Way: Spellbound.

That gig turned into something more when he starred in ten episodes of Every Witch Way the television series. Recurring as Philip, he was in season two and three before leaving ahead of season four. He booked a new role and stepped into the part of Tyson Fuccinelli on another Nickelodeon show, Talia in the Kitchen in 2015. He was featured in 25 episodes.

From there, Liam’s credits kept expanding beyond kids’ TV. He appeared in two episodes of Hillary Duff’s series Younger, and shared the screen with A$AP Rocky in the 2018 film Monster. Like a true acting right of passage, he’s popped up in an episode of the iconic and long-running Law & Order.

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He plays Tyler Robbins and the episode is about, “the daughter of a politician is found dead after an apparent mugging, and once Cosgrove and Shaw start to unravel the details behind her trip, they realise this isn’t a random act of violence,” reads the official description.

His other projects include Twelve, A Daughter’s Plan to Kill, and Martyr of Gowanus.

Acting isn’t the only thing on his plate these days. Liam’s recently pivoted from acting into writing and directing, according to his BravoTV.com bio. He manages this alongside an unusually packed side hustle of being a ski instructor and volunteer firefighter.

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