They’re massively wealthy, so here are all the Next Gen NYC net worths ranked

Next Gen NYC season two is currently airing on Bravo this summer, so we’re wondering how much these wealthy New Yorkers are actually worth. Here’s all the Next Gen NYC net worths ranked, from most to least wealthy.

1- Hudson McLeroy

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Hudson has a reported $3 to $5 million net worth. He makes his money from reality TV, investments, brand sponsorships, and modelling work. Hudson also has the wealthiest parents, with his dad, Zach McLeroy, being the founder of the popular fast food chain Zaxby’s. According to Forbes, Zach has an estimated net worth of $1 billion.

2- Gia Giudice

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According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gia’s estimated net worth is around $1 million dollars. She comes with a reality TV background from the Real Housewives of New Jersey and wealthy parents Teresa and Joe Guidice. It’s no surprise she’s racked up some money.

3- Riley Burruss

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Riley’s net worth is currently unknown, but as a recent NYU grad, it’s not likely she’s pocketing tons of money. However, her mom, Kandi Burruss, is one of the most successful songwriters in modern pop and R&B and stars on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Kandi has an estimated net worth of over $30 million.

4- Ava Dash

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Ava’s a model racking up her own net worth through brand partnerships and content. Her father, Damon Dash, has faced financial struggles recently though. Her estimated net worth is around one million dollars.

5- Charlie Zakkour

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Working as a private cryptocurrency investor, Charlie’s life and business is funded through his dad, Anwar Zakkour, a retired investment banker. His net worth is unknown, but his dad was a very wealthy private investor and Wall Street executive.

Unfortunately, Charlie filed for bankruptcy in 2023, claiming to have zero assets to his name and just $1,500 in the bank. So he’s had a wild ride these past few years.

6- Brooks Marks

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While his exact net worth is unknown, Brooks has his own athleisure clothing company. His mom, Meredith Marks, is worth an estimated one million dollars and stars on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

7- Shai Fruchter

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The son of Gideon Fruchter, who owns an investment company, Shai’s net worth is unknown but we can assume that he’s doing quite well for himself through his dad.

8- Ariana Biermann

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While her net worth is unknown, she has publicly discussed financial disputes with her parents. She does modelling and content creation, so she has an estimated net worth of $500,000.

9- Georgia McCann

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Georgia McCann is a brand and event strategist, and has an unknown net worth.

10- Emira D’Spain

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Emira is Paper Magazine’s beauty director. She was born in Dubai and raised in Dallas, and her current net worth is unknown. But as a content creator and her editorial role, she’s clearly doing well for herself.

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