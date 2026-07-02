How Jimmy Presnell looked years before Love Is Blind, because he was even more unrecognisable

Jimmy Presnell looked really different in the years leading up to Love Is Blind. Since then, he’s had yet another transformation, having become more dedicated to the gym and undergoing a full hair transplant, but it turns out it’s not the only time he’s had a huge glow-up.

He actually shaved his hair off for a bet in 2013, when he was just a teenager mucking about with his friends. Jimmy looked almost unrecognisable, even when it comes to his facial features like eyebrows and teeth. He later grew his hair back but then started losing it.

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But let’s rewind to his pre-Love Is Blind days, when he was in his teens and early-to-mid twenties. He entered the pods at 28 years old, and somehow has actually started aging backwards, if his appearance is anything to go by. But anyway, Jimmy had a ginger beard.

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I really didn’t think any transformation of Jimmy’s would shock me more than his post-Netflix one, but somehow, he has had two huge appearance changes in his life. There’s even a photo of him wearing glasses in a funny fancy dress outfit with a friend, from 2014.

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Then in 2018, just a few years before he met Chelsea Blackwell, Jimmy was not playing when it came to his fashion sense. For some reason, he thought brown flip flops, a polo shirt and cargo shorts would help him find a wife, but thankfully, his style is a lot better now.

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