‘We came to US with $20’: Guiribitey family exclusively reveal exactly how they got so rich

EXCLUSIVE: Camila and Tatiana Guiribitey sat down with Reality Shrine to share all on their past, and explained how they managed to get so rich after coming to the United States. They didn’t have much several years ago, with Tatiana arriving in the US with just $20.

Guiribitey family explain how they got rich

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taty Guiribitey (@la_mamilover)

Camila shared how she and The Guiribitey family work in healthcare, with her and her husband both working as dentists. She said, “People think it’s all a show, but we didn’t have much years ago. My mum and dad came to this country, when my mum had $20.”

“They started working when I was little. I didn’t see anything like what we have now, I never had the new barbies, and my parents worked a lot. They bought properties, got into real estate, launched a medical and health business. They then bought an apartment,” she said.

Camila added: “They then bought a house… We have 300 houses now.” The family have previously appeared on Spanish tv shows, which her explaining it’s a “different crowd where we got so much love,” but now she’s revealed how they’ve had loads of hate emails.

‘The first Cuban family on a reality show’

Tatiana revealed how their family is the first Cuban family to go on a reality show, which they feel “proud of”. They may be rich, but they do their best to give back to the community. She told us, “We want to give the people everything, so we support many foundations.”

“I work in the stock market every day, and we have a podcast, which goes out on our Youtube channel every week. We support many foundations in education and health. This is our real life, the show isn’t scripted,” Tatiana added, while Camila showed us their security.

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