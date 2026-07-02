Sincere’s mum is defending his wild antics on Love Island USA, and now everything makes sense

Sincere Rhea‘s mum has now piped up after his Love Island USA antics, and people think his behaviour now makes sense. A message that apparently belongs to her account, which goes by the name Chantel Bozarth, wildly alleged that the girls in the villa are “all lying.”

The post reads: “My baby is not a villain, he’s there to explore and by all and any means, that’s what he’s doing. He’s selling dreams, you think these girls ain’t lying? They all are.” His mum also went live on social media, where she called herself a “psycho.”

If this is what Sincere’s mum has to say after watching how he’s behaved over the past few weeks, I can now see how he turned out this way #loveislandusa pic.twitter.com/MggmNt9otQ — Baby Dammy 💜💎 (@dammyminaj1) July 2, 2026

However, Sincere’s mum is convinced he’ll end up with Mel and that he’ll be able to navigate all of their problems. She said, “Sincere is ready for all of that. He has since a well-rounded perspective of people and culture, I do think him and Mel will end up back together.”

Sincere would “always” run back to Melanie because “mama is psycho” and Sincere knows how to “deal with it.” Chanel left her recent comment under a viewer’s post saying how the whole villa was shocked at the depth of Sincere’s “lies and manipulative behaviour.”

Basically, movie night showed everyone what Sincere has really been up to, such as kissing Sol before Melanie walked into the room. He responded with, “Why they gotta use old clips?” But even the boys were shocked, with KC saying he “can’t watch any more of this s***.”

All of the clips shown of Sincere were from pre-Casa Amor, and it’s been teased that we’ll see more shocking scenes from then, soon. Yet despite all of his mad moves, people are convinced, just like his mum, that Melanie and Sincere will be back as a couple by the end.

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