Close your eyes! Love Island USA star Dylan’s old jockstrap modelling pics have resurfaced

Old modelling pictures of Dylan from Love Island USA have resurfaced, and you may need to look at them with one eye open. Well, he did uproot his whole life to pursue his dream job, but he really did strip off for those photoshoots because he wore Target jockstraps.

He modelled not just jockey straps but bikini briefs too, for the brand Jockey sold at Target. One of the pants he wore for the shoot literally had a red band around his buttocks, while another get-up had a celestial moon vibe going on. He really went for it!

Dylan from Love Island USA posing in jockstraps and bikini briefs for Jockey on Target #LIUSA #loveislandusa #loveisland pic.twitter.com/REFY0viDls — Mikayla (@MikaylaShayd) June 30, 2026

Each of the briefs he wore cost $22, or $13 on sale, if you were interested. Anyway, it’s one of many shoots he’s done, because Dylan secured a modelling deal with Wilhelmina Models in March 2024, and it looks like his modelling career was only up from there.

Dylan has since been working in Los Angeles and then with Select Models in Chicago. He uprooted to California and, to be fair, has since worked with major brands like Athletic Brewing, Fair Harbor, Moet & Chandon, Calvin Klein, Dicks Sporting Goods, and Buckle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fucking Young! (@fuuuckingyoung)

The links to these products is still public, so all you have to do is scroll along and you’ll see Dylan in the flesh, quite literally. One person said: “I WAS WONDERING WHY HE LOOKED SO FAMILIAR HE MODELS THE THONGS I BUY FROM JOCKEYYYYYY.”

Um, and you can literally see his you-know-what up close, as if we haven’t had to see it on the show already. Even Kenzie’s official HQ X account commented on the photos with, “Ew,” despite her forming a close connection with Dylan (one of her seven!).

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