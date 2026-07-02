The real reason Love Island USA contestants cannot actually go home once dumped from villa

Imagine not being able to get back into your own bed

The Love Island USA contestants who get dumped from the villa cannot even go home to their own beds. So if you get sent home, you can’t go back to your hometown straight away, and actually have to go and stay at a random lockdown villa in the middle of nowhere.

Regardless of how a contestant gets dumped, they must immediately pack their suitcase and leave the villa. That said, they don’t actually go very far. Former contestant Jonny Mitchell explained what goes down at this mysterious second villa in an interview with HuffPost.

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“You still don’t have any concept of what’s happened but I had a pretty good idea of what was going on because I had a good chaperone, he was feeding me bits of information,” he said. “It’s boring, there’s nothing to do there. I’d just had five weeks of sunbathing.”

“So I didn’t really want to do anymore. I was going out of my mind a little bit,” Jonny added. There’s a bit of a gap between when something happens in the villa, and when we see it on TV. The crew have to allow for editing, and the time difference to Fiji.

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So, dumped Islanders must be squirrelled away in the “holding accommodation” until the relevant episode airs. Otherwise, some random person could spot an Islander queuing for a Starbucks at an airport, and then post spoilers all over Reddit and TikTok.

We’ve been on Love Island USA: Aftersun that the contestants are usually given their phones back, which are taken off them at the start, and hanging out in a villa by themselves, but essentially, the main reason they’re held is because producers cannot risk any spoilers.

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