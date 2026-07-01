The employees at the coffee shop Gal from Love Island USA owns are all savagely dragging him

Gal Tuchschneider entered the Love Island USA villa during Casa Amor and has found himself under fire recently over his treatment of Jen. He co-founded a surf shop and cafe called Saba Surf in Venice, California, and his employees are literally dragging him on social media. Here’s all the drama that’s been going on.

What’s been going on between Gal and Jen?

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Jen coupled up with Gal coming back from Casa Amor, where they seemed to have a pretty good connection going. However, when they got back to the villa, Jen brought up some concerns. She said that she found him attractive and enjoyed talking to him, but questioned their sexual compatibility, bringing up that he never’s once complemented her and rarely shows her affection. Gal responded saying that his only issue is that he’s not big on PDA and was willing to keep on working on their connection.

One Reddit user have called out his weird behaviour saying: “He didn’t like her going into the convo, but tried to warp the convo to make it seem like he was ending the connection based off of her responses instead of the fact that he just wasn’t vibing with her. It seemed very odd and manipulative.”

Audiences speculated that he’s ultimately not attracted to her and instead of being honest about his true feelings, he spun the conversation around on Jen and gaslit her. Red flag, Gal.

Saba Surf has gotten involved in the drama

Saba Surf, Gal’s business, has taken to TikTok to clear their name and make it clear they don’t support Gal’s actions. They posted a TikTok on June 30, saying: “On behalf of all the women here at Saba Surf Cafe, we hear you and we support you. If your name is Jen please come in today for a free drink.”

They wanted to make it known that they’re on Jen’s side too, saying: “And on a separate note, Saba Surf Cafe is actually operated and managed entirely by women. We understand.” Wow. His own employees aren’t even backing him. Posted only 24 hours ago, the video has received 420,000 likes and 2.4 million views.

Another employee named Mak on TikTok posted a video with the caption: “don’t let Gal fool you, women are the backbone of this coffee shop.” Likely posted in a response for him taking full credit of owning a cafe and business, they had to set the record straight that he’s not the only person behind Saba Surf Cafe.

Originally created out of frustration with existing surf wax products, he created Saba Surf alongside his co-founder Laura Quintana. What started as a niche surf supply shop, has since grown into a “community-driven coffee shop and surf supply store in Venice, California.” It’s since expanded from surf products to include apparel, coffee, and now has a physical space in California.

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