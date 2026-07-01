People think Love Island USA producers accidentally included a slur in movie night episode

It was when the girls were shouting at the boys

It’s believed a racial slur may have been used during Love Island USA‘s movie night. Basically, it’s not absolutely obvious, but the girls are shouting at the boys for their Casa Amor antics, when it sounds like the n-word is used, and therefore people think producers missed it.

From what the audio appears to sound like, one of the girls says, “What are you talking about,” before allegedly using the slur. In the clip, Trinity says, “You say all this s*** about her while we went to Casa,” before Aniya adds: “That’s it Corbin, what are you talking about?”

“what are you talking about nigga” HOW PRODUCERS AINT CATCH IT pic.twitter.com/0ErL3jwgTT — abbie 𝚿 (@witchestars) July 1, 2026

This is not confirmed and may not actually have been the word used, but for now, it’s a rumour that producers accidentally didn’t edit the slur out. Alannah Keyser, who was in Casa Amor, got removed from the villa after an old video of her saying the slur resurfaced.

It’s not clear whether it was Trinity or Aniya, but people are saying they “shocked them with that” during the episode. Another person said they “knew they heard it” while another claimed Aniya said it first, before Trinity allegedly piped up and used the exact same slur.

One thing I would say that I absolutely positively love about LOVE ISLAND is the no tolerance clause when it comes to the N-WORD 🫶🏾 we all can do better but I love the way they ain’t gone let all these ppl play in our faces on national tv — E33rrBodyHatesChris (@Chris_Lloyd92) June 30, 2026

As a result, viewers are coming up with clips of other contestants saying it this season. An old clip of Sincere appears to hear him saying the same slur during the paint challenge and telling cameras: “She’s super, super fire. [N-word], I did not want it to stop.”

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