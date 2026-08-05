Here’s the very raunchy reason Harry Jowsey got p*nis filler before Let’s Marry Harry

Everything I learn about this man is against my will

We’re going to get to know Harry Jowsey even more on Let’s Marry Harry, but after his previous confession of getting p*nis filler I don’t know how much there is to learn about this man to be honest.

Harry revealed near the start of the year that he’d decided to get Botox directly injected into his p*nis after getting influenced to do it by one of his friends.

He revealed the revelation during an episode of his Boyfriend Material podcast, saying: “I actually did get Botox in it. One of my friends did it. He got stem cells and Botox and calcium.” He told Entertainment Tonight that there were six injections to make up the whole vial’s worth. Oof.

Harry then proceeded to inform his listeners that getting Botox down there “relaxes the muscle”, adding: “It’s very smooth now, which is good. I got a whole vial.” That seems excessive.

As for why Harry Jowsey decided to get penis filler, well apparently it helps to improve performance in the bedroom. He told Entertainment Tonight that it makes it “thicker” and “more prominent” when you’re not excited. I need to bleach my eyeballs now.

He added: “Apparently, it makes things a little easier to get the job done. You can do it in your b*lls. It smooths out the wrinkles, but because it relaxes the muscle and you’re getting stem cells injected into it and calcium.” But he clarified that he’s not getting it done to his b*lls, adding: “I’m not doing it to my balls. My balls are doing their thing.”

As for whether he actually feels like it’s made a difference, he admitted that for “ten minutes” immediately after he felt like a “new man” and then it just felt “weird.”

But his p*nis isn’t the only place that Harry’s had filler, as he previously opened up about getting “a little bit” of Botox into his forehead alongside microneedling.

Appearing on The Good Guys podcast, he explained: “They take a bunch of needles and they put them in a tattoo gun, essentially. It puts a bunch of holes in your face and you’re bleeding, but it pulls the collagen up.”

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